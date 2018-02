× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Everything you need to know about this Sunday’s Super Bowl ads

Curt Wagner of TVShowPatrol.com joins Bill and Wendy. Curt tells us what we should expect from this year’s Super Bowl ads from trends to spoofs. He also talks us about the new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff trailer, Natalie Wood, and much more.

