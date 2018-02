× The Opening Bell 2/2/18: Will The Jobs Report Meet Expectations?

On the morning of the job report, Steve and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) looked at the other factors of the economy as the first month wraps up and we continue to move ahead. Brian Sumers (Business Airline Reporter at Skift) then closed out the week by updated the stories from last week and shared what he is seeing as airline megatrends for the year to come.