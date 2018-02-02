× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.02.18: FBI memo release, Wrongful ICE raid, Nassar victims’ father, Bright Side of Life

On today’s show, John scrambles to get a Republican Congressman’s voice on, as the FBI memo has just been dropped. He reads the memo, and asks you your opinions. Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th) pulls through and fills John in as much as he is allowed to. Plus, the attorney representing an incorrectly detained Dreamer joins the show to explain exactly why an ICE raid occurred in traffic court. Then, IndyStar Sports Business Reporter Mark Alesia joins the show to describe the ongoing atmosphere in the courtroom as Larry Nassar’s victim count continues to climb, and one father of three victims lunges at him. Finally, John tells you what’s up in the Chicagoland area for the weekend, and asks you what’s making you smile on the Bright Side of Life segment.