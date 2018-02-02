× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-2-18

We have a tremendous episode of The Download! On tonight’s show, Justin welcomes Senior EPA advisor Cameron Davis and Josh Ellis from the Metropolitan Planning Council to explain how emerging federal policy will impact the Great Lakes, we reload yet another crazy week in news with journalist Craig Newman and WGN-TV reporter Randi Belisomo, human rights advocate Kerry Kennedy tells us about the Midwest debut of “Speak Truth to Power,” a major photographic exhibition based on her book “Speak Truth to Power: Human Rights Defenders Who Are Changing Our World” and we end the show with a visit from the one and only Mavis Staples. Mavis!!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio