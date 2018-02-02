× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and Russia, and Nunes, oh my!”

Journalist Craig Newman and WGN-TV reporter Randi Belisomo join Justin to break down all the stories that were making news this week including the controversy surrounding the GOP releasing the Nunes memo, the battle between Governor Rauner and Rep. Jeanne Ives in front of the Tribune Editorial Board, State Senator Daniel Biss gaining momentum in the gubernatorial race, President Trump’s State of the Union address, the Sun-Time announcing Hedy Weiss is out and Richard Roeper is back in, Mark Konkol joining The Reader, the upcoming 2018 Olympic Games, the Bulls trading Nikola Mirotic, Sunday’s Super Bowl LII and United barring a woman’s emotional support peacock.

