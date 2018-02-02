× The Chicago Spirit Brigade featuring our own Jasmine Cooper!

Nick Digilio visits with our own Jasmine Cooper, producer for Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder and member of Chicago Spirit Brigade! They raise money and awareness for non-profits that help people with life-threatening challenges. Learn more about this great group and the fundraiser they have this Saturday in this podcast.

