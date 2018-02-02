Listen: Sports Central

The Chicago Spirit Brigade featuring our own Jasmine Cooper!

Posted 11:54 AM, February 2, 2018

The Chicago Spirit Brigade entertains the crowd while raising funds for non-profits. (chicagospiritbrigade.org)

Nick Digilio visits with our own Jasmine Cooper, producer for Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder and member of Chicago Spirit Brigade!  They raise money and awareness for non-profits that help people with life-threatening challenges. Learn more about this great group and the fundraiser they have this Saturday in this podcast.

