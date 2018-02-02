× The Carry Out 2-2-18: “I think we should focus on other memos that could be released for the public good like who killed Tupac”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the GOP releasing the Nunes memo, the Dow losing over 600 points, a new attack ad being released by Rep. Jeanne Ives, Scott Drury being kicked off the Attorney General ballot, the Sun-Times announcing that theater critic Hedy Weiss’ position is being eliminated, the Hawks losing to Vancouver, the Northwestern Wildcats beating Wisconsin in NCAA hoops, the Bulls taking on the Clippers this weekend and the Spice Girls announcing they are getting back together.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio