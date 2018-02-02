× Surreal Neil of Super Diamond is EVERYTHING!

For over a decade, Super Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute band from San Francisco, has become one of the most popular live shows at major nightclubs, theaters, ballrooms and public events. And tonight, they are bringing their love to the Windy City for a one-night performance.

Super Diamond’s lead singer, Randy Cordero, aka “Surreal Neil,” joined Bill and Wendy in the studio this morning. He talked about being a lifelong fan of the iconic singer-songwriter, Neil Diamond, how he got the group together, his favorite Neil Diamond songs, and much more.



