Sports Central, Live From Radio Row Day 4: Devin Hester, P.J. Fleck, and Super Bowl Predictions

Adam Hoge is on Radio Row at Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota for a fourth straight day. Adam kicks things off by analyzing some of the comments made on yesterday’s show by NFL insider, Jay Glazer, about the relationship between John Fox and Ryan Pace. He also talks to former Bears great, Devin Hester, who scored the fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history. Later on, Adam has conversations with University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck; Atlanta Falcons president and CEO, Rich McKay; Cleveland Browns fullback, Danny Vitale; and Bears beat writer for the Chicago Sun Times, Patrick Finley. Adam wraps the show with his prediction for the game between the Patriots and Eagles.

