× Legendary vocalist and activist Mavis Staples: “Pops used to tell the songwriters, ‘If you want to write for the Staples Singers, read the headlines'”

The legendary Mavis Staples!!! joins Justin to talk about her amazing career, how she started performing when she was a kid, the work she’s done with contemporary artists such as M. Ward and Jeff Tweedy, her memories of working with Prince, if she knew how much her music meant to the Civil Rights movement, the tremendous relationship she has with the city of Chicago, her latest record, “If All I Was Was Black” and what we should expect at her show at the Vic tomorrow night.

