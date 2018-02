× John LaRoy is the hardest working man in Homer Glen

John LaRoy is the incredible man that has become the social media sensation for being a nice guy. He’s a hard working, caring guy that we think you need to know. You can read the Chicago Tribune piece that Donna Vickery HERE. You can help John do a little something for himself by donating HERE. Thanks for being an awesome guy John and making us believe that there are good people in the world.