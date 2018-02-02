Dr. Larry Nassar listens as a victim gives her impact statement during the seventh day of his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport's national governing organization and trains Olympians. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
IndyStar Sports Business Reporter Mark Alesia on a father’s lunge toward Larry Nassar: “I thought I had seen everything from this case, but apparently not”
Dr. Larry Nassar listens as a victim gives her impact statement during the seventh day of his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport's national governing organization and trains Olympians. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
IndyStar Sports Business Reporter Mark Alesia has been reporting on sexual abuse in gymnastics since 2016, inspiring Rachel Denhollander to come forward as the first of hundreds of victims of Larry Nassar to do so. He comments on three victims’ father’s attempt to attack Nassar in court yesterday.