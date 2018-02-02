× IndyStar Sports Business Reporter Mark Alesia on a father’s lunge toward Larry Nassar: “I thought I had seen everything from this case, but apparently not”

IndyStar Sports Business Reporter Mark Alesia has been reporting on sexual abuse in gymnastics since 2016, inspiring Rachel Denhollander to come forward as the first of hundreds of victims of Larry Nassar to do so. He comments on three victims’ father’s attempt to attack Nassar in court yesterday.