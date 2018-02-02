× ChiPedia Episode #3: The Congo Square

In Page 3, ChiPedia heads to the Congo Square Theatre’s production of “Jitney” by August Wilson. On the way home, an old school Uber driver gives Marsha a one-on-one lesson on the origins of ride-sharing.

Then, Marsha and Dometi talk to Congo Square Theatre Executive Director Taron Patton about everything from the importance of arts education to African-American representation on the big screen. Patton also sheds some light on the origins of the Congo Square and how its namesake can be traced back to the slave trade in Louisiana.

