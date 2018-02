× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.2.18: Take That Friday!

Today’s guests include Dr. Julie Morita, Curt Wagner, and Surreal Neil of Super Diamond. Today was a fun filled Friday. Bill and Wendy talked about Brenda Lawrence playing Candy Crush during the State of the Union, youth and tobacco, the “Big Game”, Neil Diamond, and much more.



