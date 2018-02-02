× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.2.18: Let’s get ready to rumble

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy speak to their good old friend of the show, Harry Teinowitz! They talk about who will win the “big game”, the kiss between Tom Brady and his son, and much more. They also speak to Judy Pielach about former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and sexual abuse in sports.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.