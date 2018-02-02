× Author and advocate Kerry Kennedy wants to celebrate the faces of human rights

Kerry Kennedy, author, advocate for women’s rights, human rights and social justice, joins Justin to discuss the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center‘s Midwest debut of “Speak Truth to Power,” a major photographic exhibition based on her book, “Speak Truth to Power: Human Rights Defenders Who Are Changing Our World,” which highlights nearly 50 activists and urges visitors to #TAKEASTAND against current human rights violations.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio