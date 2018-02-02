Author and advocate Kerry Kennedy wants to celebrate the faces of human rights

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Kerry Kennedy speaks onstage during Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts Annual Ripple Of Hope Awards Dinner on December 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Ripple Of Hope Awards)

Kerry Kennedy, author, advocate for women’s rights, human rights and social justice, joins Justin to discuss the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center‘s Midwest debut of “Speak Truth to Power,” a major photographic exhibition based on her book, “Speak Truth to Power: Human Rights Defenders Who Are Changing Our World,” which highlights nearly 50 activists and urges visitors to #TAKEASTAND against current human rights violations.

