Demonstrators urging the Democratic Party to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act (DACA) rally outside the office of California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. California has the largest number of people who are affected by the law, also known as the Dream Act.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Accidental ICE arrest, Dreamer Attorney Juan Soliz on reversed ICE raid
Attorney Juan Soliz is representing Christian Gomez Garcia, who was incorrectly arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the middle of his traffic court. Soliz explains the DACA mix-up, which later led to Garcia’s release.