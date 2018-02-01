× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/1/18: Amazon Real Estate Perks, iPhone X Slumping, & LinkedIn Changes

Dennis Rodkin is constantly on the run following real estate news around the area and he updated Steve on the continued slow real estate equity growth in Chicago, which might be a great perk for the city’s pitch for Amazon’s next headquarters. Ian Sherr noted the slumping sales of the iPhone X on the day of Apple’s quarterly earnings report, and Ilyce Glink continued to keep her eyes on what LinkedIn is turning into for the sales world.