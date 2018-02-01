× UNICEF’s Standup For The World’s Children Event, DogHouse Crossfit, Author Adam Selzer and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (Jan 31st)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 31st) Patti welcomes the team from UNICEF’s Standup For The World’s Children Event (Sugar aka Almira Yllana, Saira Mohiuddin, Ahsan Ahmed, and Mallory Seagraves). Then, to give us some tips of staying healthy and how to dive into crossfit – DogHouse Crossfit owner Courtney Kendal alongside Kandice Ludwig and Natalie Scanio. And to talk about his writings and other musings, Author Adam Selzer. And finally, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” takes listener calls to read their reality from the last three songs they listened to! All this and more!

