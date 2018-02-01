× Über Critic Patrick McDonald: What movies to see in February

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! They chat about the relationship between Lana Woods and Richard Wagner, Woody Allen, and the possibility of Louis C.K. making a comeback. He also shares his reviews for ‘In The Fade’, ‘The Insult’, and ‘Vazante’, and others.

