× Top Five@5 (1/31/18): Michelle Obama reveals the contents of Melania Trump’s gift, the Mooch is back, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 31st, 2018:

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s State of the State address focuses on what his Democrat colleagues have kept him from doing, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks about not believing President Trump when he announced his run for the White House, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the league’s need for growth, Michelle Obama tells Ellen DeGeneres what was in her inauguration gift to Melania Trump, and Stormy Daniels tells Jimmy Kimmel talks about her relationship with Donald Trump.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3460746/3460746_2018-01-31-191546.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

