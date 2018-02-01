× Thought Leader Don Lloyd: Could Weakening The Dollar Be Better For The Globe?

Since the beginning, Don Lloyd has been a champion for a strong US economy, but what does it mean when the US Treasury Secretary wants the dollar to be weaker? Steve chatted with the Associated Bank Thought Leader where Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps, and Commodity Derivatives) explained why the weaker dollar could be adventageous for the global economy and who is shaking up oil markets as well.