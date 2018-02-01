× The Opening Bell 2/1/18: These Entrepreneurs are Banking on a Virtual Business Future

Last week provided a global spotlight for the World Economic Forum, and now Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps, and Commodity Derivatives) touched on some of the biggest ideas from the event in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Nick Chapman (President of Virtual Enterprises International) previewed the future of business at the Virtual Enterprises Regional Conference tomorrow with more than 800 Midwestern students showcasing their ideas for the future of business.