The Mincing Rascals 02.01.18: State of the Union, FBI memo, Richard Roeper, Joseph Berrios

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis, Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin by questioning the significance of President Trump recognizing parents of victims during the State of the Union. And, some other highlights from Trump’s first State of the Union are discussed. Then, Steve chucks his renewed ID at Scott. The Rascals ruminate over the likely upcoming release of the House intelligence memo on supposed misconduct by the FBI. They ponder how much allegations that Richard Roeper bought fake Twitter followers incriminates him. And Cook County Property Tax Assessor Joseph Berrios makes it into the conversation again.