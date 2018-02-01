× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.01.18: “Chain migration,” weight loss, FBI memo

John wants to know exactly what chain migration is, and how true President Trump’s words on the fourth pillar of immigration were, during his State of the Union speech. John turns to Center for Immigration Studies Director Jessica Vaughan. Then, John wants to know why these eight steps actually work to lose weight. He speaks with Northwestern University Chief of Nutrition and Professor of Preventive Medicine Linda Van Horn, who breaks them down. Finally, ABC News Washington Correspondent Kenneth Moton tells John what the House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes’s FBI memo might reveal, and when it could become public.