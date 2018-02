× The Great American Bash “Opening the Old Post Office” Episode 14, September 30, 2016

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Come to out book release party/debate watch on October 9 at Black Cat.

This is all just a really long commercial for a new hotel.

Linda McMahon doesn’t know why they paid the Trump Foundation $5 million.

John Cena is RuPaul and not a fan of Trump.