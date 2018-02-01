WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union address as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) look on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second address to a joint meeting of Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 2-1-18: “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Trump organization has a stake in fact-checking websites”
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump reading the Nunes memo, President Trump inflating how many people watched his State of the Union address, the New York Times reporting that the Russia investigation is zeroing in on Hope Hicks, Garry McCarthy getting a campaign contribution from Rudy Giuliani for a possible mayoral bid, Justin Timberlake holding a press conference about his upcoming Super Bowl performance, the Bulls trading Nikola Mirotic, tabloids reporting that Derrick Rose recently got married and Time Out ranking Chicago as the #1 city in the world.
