× The Carry Out 1-31-18: “I can’t help but think if Governor Rauner were a football coach he’d be 6-10”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Governor Rauner giving his State of the State address, the debate over President Trump’s State of the Union speech, a new poll showing J.B. Pritzker leading State Senator Daniel Biss in the Democratic race for governor, the great Mark Konkol being named executive editor of the Chicago Reader, the Blackhawks getting a big win in Nashville, Kevin Love breaking his hand, the Kansas City Chiefs trading Alex Smith to Washington and a killer whale imitating human speech.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio