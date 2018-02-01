× Sundance: Badass Joan Jett

From Sundance, I had the chance to interview the pioneer, the survivor, the badass, Joan Jett. Along with Kevin Kerslake, the director of the film on her life, Bad Reputation, Joan tells of the obstacles for women in rock ‘n’ roll…then and now. Listen in! This pod is inspiring as much as it is informative. For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv .

