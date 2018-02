× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.01.18: Making America Vote Again

We need to get out and vote people! Our Thursday political round table stressed this point continually today. Chuck Todd, Eric Adelstein and Pat Brady all weighed in on the SOTU and Gov. Bruce Rauner checked in after his State of the State. Our friend Keltie Knight from Entertainment Tonight filled in for Dean Richards with some fun entertainment news. And Adam Hoge is till stuck at the Mall of America.