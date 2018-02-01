× Sports Central, Live From Radio Row Day 3: Jay Glazer, Kenny Mayne and The Sandwich King!

Adam Hoge’s third day on Radio Row at Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota starts off with the breaking news about the Bulls trading Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans. WGN Radio’s Mark Carman shares his thoughts about what the Bulls got in return. Adam also talks to NFL Insider, Jay Glazer; NFL super agent, Leigh Steinberg; and Food Network star — the Sandwich King — Jeff Maurau.

