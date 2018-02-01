× Roe Conn Full Show (1/31/18): Anthony Scaramucci on his relationship with President Trump, the search for a new ‘show pet,’ and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, January 31st, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley breaks down Gov. Bruce Rauner’s State of the State address, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks about how President Trump’s bi-partisan message could be improved, Tom Skilling looks at the results of the much anticipated ‘Super Blue Blood Moon,’ Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi(D-8th) hopes President Trump can maintain his bi-partisan tone, the Top Five@5 features Michelle Obama telling Ellen about the contents of innauguration gift she gave to Melania Trump, Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley(D-5th) sheds some light on why two classified memos from House Intel Committee are being released, and the search for a new ‘show pet’ turns its focus to a free tortoise.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3460770/3460770_2018-01-31-200610.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​