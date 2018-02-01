× Project Onward: Celebrating African American Artists

Project Onward is a wonderful organization that provides artists with autism, bipolar and other challenges the space and supplies to create works of art. These pieces are then put on display and sold. Learn more about this great group and their upcoming fundraiser/exhibition honoring African American artists when executive director Nancy Gomez joins Nick Digilio.

