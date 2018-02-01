× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Politics meets Theatre in “We the People: The Anti Trump Musical,” Sondheim’s Classic “Merrily We Roll Along” at Porchlight and Project Onward’s Tribute to African American Artists Exhibit

This week, politics meets theatre in a big way as Paul goes Behind the Curtain with the co-creator and cast members of We the People: the Anti-Trust Musical, Leo Schwartz (music & lyrics), and cast members Elizabeth Rentfro and Timothy Swaim, to discuss the impetus for creating a musical about the 2016 election. Pro-Trump folks might find the show a bit difficult to watch, but anti-Trump people will love what they hear. How do cast members deal with their personal political views when playing such politically-charged roles?

Then, another Porchlight Music Theatre success takes the stage with Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. Director Michael Weber and cast members Jim DeSelm (Franklin Shephard) and Keely Vasquez (Gussie Carnegie) talk about the production that tells its story backwards, but includes music familiar to all.

Finally, Project Onward’s upcoming exhibit “Honoring Legendary African American Artists: Distinct Portraits by Disabled Artists” is discussed by Project Onward Executive Director Nancy Gomez. It’s a special project taking place in Bridgeport.