× Gov. Bruce Rauner: “The property taxes are our #1 tax problem.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner joins the Steve Cochran Show on the heels of his State of the State. The Governor wants to tackle the tax problems that we have across the state. He’s proposing legislation that goes beyond his executive order. There is so much corruption in the state’s property tax systems. He champions, let’s be honest about your challenge and sell our attributes.