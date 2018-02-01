× Future of Bright & Other Streaming Programming Reviewed

Rob Toledo the editor-in-chief of Exstreamist gives his in-depth thoughts on the Netflix original movie: “Bright” and where he sees the series in the future. Netflix original German program: “Dark” is reviewed. Hulu’s: “Future man”, “Freakish” & “Marvel’s Runaways”; is also reviewed. Disney purchase of Fox and its effect on streaming is discussed.

For your latest streaming reviews visit: Exstreamist.com

Like Exstreamist on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Exstreamist

Follow Exstreamist on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ExstreamistNews

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine