Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Future of Bright & Other Streaming Programming Reviewed

Posted 11:48 AM, February 1, 2018, by
Netflix, Hulu, Original Programming, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Rob Toledo, Exstreamist, Disney, Fox, Dark, Bright, Future man, Freakish, Marvel’s Runaways

(L-R) Joel Edgerton & Will Smith in Bright (Photo Provided by Netflix)

Rob Toledo the editor-in-chief of Exstreamist gives his in-depth thoughts on the Netflix original movie: “Bright” and where he sees the series in the future. Netflix original German program: “Dark” is reviewed. Hulu’s: “Future man”, “Freakish” & “Marvel’s Runaways”; is also reviewed. Disney purchase of Fox and its effect on streaming is discussed.

For your latest streaming reviews visitExstreamist.com
Like Exstreamist on Facebook atFacebook.com/Exstreamist
Follow Exstreamist on Twitter atTwitter.com/ExstreamistNews

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine