Future Hits is using music to teach language to kids

The tremendously talented musician Matt Baron of the educational rock band Future Hits joins Justin to discuss his playbook, “Songs for Learning!” The playbook is aligned with music to teach social-emotional learning, spelling patterns, idioms and more. Matt talks about why he wrote the book, how teaching language is the primary goal of the book and his Future Hits show this weekend at City Lit in Logan Square. Justin is also joined by Illustrator Raleigh Coulter who talks about how she became involved, what attracted her to the project and what she is trying to bring out in the book.

