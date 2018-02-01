Listen: Northwestern at Wisconsin – also on 1000 AM

evolveHer is changing the way women connect and collaborate

Posted 8:52 PM, February 1, 2018, by

evolveHer CEO Alicia Driskill and Justin Kaufmann

It’s another special Thursday edition of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with evolveHer Founder & CEO Alicia Driskill about starting a co-working space designed specifically for women, why it’s important to her to create an environment where women feel comfortable, the importance of stressing a work/life balance at evolveHer, the day-to-day duties of running a co-working space, what evolveHer is doing to combat inequality, the biggest challenges she will face in 2018 and why Chicago is a good city to start a business.

