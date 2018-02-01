× Dan Fienberg on Sundance’s Indie Episodic Program and Other TV

Dan Fienberg is a TV Critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

Recently the Sundance Film Festival added a TV portion inviting critics to binge watch new shows and Dan was one of them. Find out what he saw and what he thought in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

Among the items discussed: Trade, America to Me, This Close, The Mortified Journals, Halfway There, Waco, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, The Resident, The Good Place, Great News, Superstore, Baskets, Top Chef, One Day at a Time and AP Bio.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)