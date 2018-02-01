× Comedian Myq Kaplan: “Life is short, so why not make your name shorter?”

Bill and Wendy welcome stand-up comedian Myq Kaplan to the show. They talk about the spelling of his name, his inspirations, how he got into comedy, turning 40, and much more. Myq is also the FIRST comedian we have had on the show with a master’s degree! #waycool

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.