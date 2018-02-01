× City Club of Chicago: University of Illinois at Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis

February 1, 2018

Michael Amiridis – Chancellor – University of Illinois at Chicago

Michael Amiridis is chancellor of the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), the largest and only public research university in the Chicago region. UIC serves over 30,500 students in 15 colleges, with a budget of over $2.3 billion and over $350 million in total research expenditures. Chancellor Amiridis serves on the Boards of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, and was most recently appointed to the National Boards of Directors of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) and the Urban Serving Universities (USU).

Chancellor Amiridis earned the National Science Foundation’s award for early-career scientists and engineers in 1996, was elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in 2012 and a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) in 2015. His research in catalysis has resulted in 110 peer-reviewed journal publications and more than $18 million in external research funding. Prior to arriving at UIC in 2015, he was a faculty member and served as Executive Vice President and Provost at the University of South Carolina at Columbia. He received his Diploma in Chemical Engineering from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, and his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.