Wintrust Business Lunch 1/31/18: Baby Boomers Move Over, Fulton Market Sky Scrappers, & Rep Tom Morrison

The millennials are a tricky group to target, and the financial institutions are having just as much trouble encouraging them to utilize their services, and Terry Savage told Steve why that might be happening sooner rather than later. Frank Sennett shared the details behind the next set of sky scrappers coming to Chicago in Fulton Market, and Tom Morrison checked in with Steve to talk about why he is supporting for Jeanne Ives and her run for Governor of Illinois.