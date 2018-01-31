× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/30/18: The Newest Healthcare Player, “Burn The Business Plan”, & Failure

Big news this morning shaking the markets when Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JP Morgan Chase announced that they will be creating their own healthcare company and Jon Najarian told Steve about why that might be good for consumers. Carl Schramm shared the message to Burn The Business Plan for all entrepreneurs, Teri Dreher provided some perspective on the booming healthcare industry with her business growth, and Kelly Leonard shared what he learned about failure in his latest podcast.