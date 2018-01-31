Listen: State of the State
Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Wintrust Business Lunch 1/30/18: The Newest Healthcare Player, “Burn The Business Plan”, & Failure

Posted 12:23 PM, January 31, 2018, by

Amazon, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase say they’re creating a new company that will help address the health care needs of their U.S. workers (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Big news this morning shaking the markets when Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JP Morgan Chase announced that they will be creating their own healthcare company and Jon Najarian  told Steve about why that might be good for consumers. Carl Schramm shared the message to Burn The Business Plan for all entrepreneurs, Teri  Dreher provided some perspective on the booming healthcare industry with her business growth, and Kelly Leonard shared what he learned about failure in his latest podcast.

 