President Donald Trump holds up copies of his speech before the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
What We Learned From Trump’s State of the Union Address
WGN political analyst and host of “Politics Tonight” Paul Lisnek joined Bill and Wendy over the phone. Paul shared his thoughts on the Trump’s first State of the Union address and much more.
