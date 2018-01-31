× What can we expect from the next legislative session in Springfield?

WTTW correspondent Amanda Vinicky joins Justin to break down Governor Rauner’s 2018 State of the State address. Amanda talks about the big takeaway from the speech, Governor Rauner’s use of humor in the speech, the lack of applause from the Republican side of the aisle, the reaction to the speech from Rep. Jeanne Ives, his challenger in the gubernatorial race and what we should expect from the next legislative session in Springfield.

