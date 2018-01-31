× “We just write about the cool stuff you think about…like why do stars twinkle but planets don’t…” Cody Gough on curiosity.com and its podcast

You know Cody Gough as a producer here at WGN Radio (and in particular The Brian Noonan Show) but did you know he’s also the co-host of a couple of great podcasts? He’s discusses his work on the Curiosity.com Podcast and Game Life Balance in his conversation!

Plus thoughts on his almost ten years at the station, having Brian officiate his wedding and wrestling!

