× The Opening Bell 1/31/18: The State of The Union – Strong and Weak Points

The State of The Union was yesterday and it looked as though the market experienced some pre-speech jitters after closing down over 1%. Steve chatted with Josh Scacco (Assistant Professor at the Brian Lamb School of Communication at Purdue University) to recap President Trump’s speech and where he might go from here. Sonia Wang (Director of University of Chicago’s Woodlawn Campus & Co-founder of Changemakers Fair) then shared the initiative to help further student success through project based learning focusing on social engagement. Steve and Sonia looked at the research behind these positive results and how the Changemakers Fair is harboring the development.