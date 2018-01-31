× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.31.18: State of the Union grades, MoviePass, Restaurant Week, student loan forgiveness

John asks you how you graded President Trump’s first State of the Union last night. He tells you his grade, too. Plus, we find out from MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe why the movie-going app pulled its service from 10 AMC theatres, including River East 21. John welcomes back Phil Vettel, who shares his favorite Restaurant Week picks. And, student loan attorney Rae Kaplan explains what will result if the GOP reverses student loan forgiveness for public sector workers.