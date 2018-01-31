× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-31-18

We have a wonderful show for you! On this episode of The Download, WTTW correspondent Amanda Vinicky breaks down Governor Rauner’s State of the State address, Grammy-nominated musician Justin Roberts chats about his great career creating children’s music, award-winning journalist Beth Finke talks about her effort to teach seniors how to write their life story, American Theater Company artistic director Will Davis returns to the show to tell us about directing the current production of “We’re Gonna Be Okay,” author Josh Karp explains how his 2006 book, “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” turned into a new Netflix film and we end the show speaking with political commentator and advocate Tavis Smiley about “The Conversation: Women, Men and the Workplace,” his upcoming town-hall tour that brings him to Chicago tomorrow night.

