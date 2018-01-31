× Sundance: Nicholas Cage Gets Real with Director Panos Cosmatos and Linus Roache about Mandy Film

From Sundance, I sit down with Nicholas Cage. He gets real and tells about the creation of the film, Mandy, with awesome director, Panos Cosmatos, and fellow actor, Linus Roache. The respect and camaraderie are palpable and yes, Nicholas Cage is exactly as you would imagine him! Plus, Nicholas and I talk about his famous art collection and legendary encounter with Dale Chihuly. Check it! Listen in! For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/ .

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.